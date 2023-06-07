To join EU, NATO, Kosovo needs to give Serbs more autonomy: U.S. envoy

Kosovo must give greater autonomy to Serb-majority municipalities in the north of the country if it wants to move closer to joining NATO and the European Union, the U.S. envoy to the Western Balkans said on Wednesday.



Violence has flared since Kosovo authorities installed ethnic Albanian mayors in offices in the municipalities after being elected on a turnout of just 3.5%, angering Serbs who form a majority in northern areas and who had boycotted local polls.

Gabriel Escobar also urged Kosovo to withdraw police and mayors from their offices in Serb-majority areas to de-escalate tensions and then hold fresh municipal elections in which Serbs would participate.

“If Kosovo wants to move towards Euro-Atlantic integration it will have to establish [an association of Serb municipalities],” he told reporters in the U.S. embassy in Belgrade.

“So it will happen. The question is, will it happen with this [Kosovo] government or a next, a future government,” he pointed out.

Serbia, which backs around 50,000 Serbs in northern Kosovo both financially and politically, would have to ensure that the region’s Serbs took part in the new election, Escobar added.

Four predominantly Serb municipalities in northern Kosovo see Belgrade as their capital and are defying the government in Pristina.

The US emissary for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, for “Die Presse", said that the #US is waiting from Kosovo 🇽🇰 for draft on what the Association of Municipalities with a Serbian Majority will look like, as well as the situation in the north of #Kosovo.#Escobar #ASM pic.twitter.com/DzbrthoZKx

— RTK – Radio and Television of Kosovo (@rtklivecom) June 6, 2023

The Serbs in north Kosovo left the country’s institutions last December. They want greater autonomy, under the provisions of a 2013 EU-sponsored agreement that envisaged the formation of an Association of Serb Municipalities.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti is reluctant to implement the accord because he fears that if granted more autonomy, the Serbs could hold a referendum to join Serbia instead of staying as part of Kosovo.

Reinforcements for NATO’s peacekeeping force began to arrive in Kosovo this week following the recent unrest.

Kosovo declared internationally recognized independence from Serbia in 2008, nearly a decade after the NATO bombing drove the Serbian army and police from the territory. Serbia still regards Kosovo as its southern province.