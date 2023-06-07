Poland to send tankers and pumps to Ukraine after dam breach

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Poland will send water tankers and high-powered pumps to Ukraine following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, the interior minister said on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian authorities said that the Russians blew up the dam on the River Dnipro, threatening some 42,000 people with flooding.

Mariusz Kaminiski said that equipment belonging to Poland’s State Fire Department will be dispatched to Ukraine.

“Due to the drastic situation of the civilian population following Russia’s destruction of the dam on the River Dnipro in Nova Kakhovka, together with @MorawieckiM (Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki – PAP), I decided to donate 10 water tankers with a capacity of 18,000 litres and 10 high-powered pumps. Thank you @ KGPSP (PSP Main Headquarters – PAP) for their commitment,” Kaminski tweeted.