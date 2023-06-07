Poland to provide in-kind need to Ukraine amid dam’s blowing up

Following the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River, the Polish Interior Ministry announced it would provide Ukraine with water tankers and high-capacity pumps.

Dam explosion in Ukraine shows cruelty of Russia, said Polish president

see more

As explained by the ministry in a statement, the in-kind needs were requested by the Ukrainian side through the Emergency Response Coordination Center (ERCC).

“Due to the dramatic situation of the civilian population… together with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, I decided to donate 10 water tankers with a capacity of 18,000 liters each and 10 high capacity pumps. I thank the State Fire Service for its commitment,” Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński said.

Ukraine requested assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, of which it has been a member state since April thanks to Poland’s support. The national contact point of the mechanism in Poland is the State Fire Service.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian authorities reported that Russians had blown up the dam in Nova Kakhovka overnight from Monday to Tuesday, which forms the 240-kilometer-long Kakhovka Reservoir.

According to Ukrainian officials, the hydroelectric power station located on the dam was completely destroyed, potentially marking the “biggest technological disaster in decades.”