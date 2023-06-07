Frogs become tools for learning

Researchers have fitted tiny trackable radio-pants to 3 species of South American frogs, to test their ability to navigate through the rainforest.

The team, from Stamford University, spent nearly a year in dense rainforests, at different locations in French Guiana and Ecuador to test why male and female frogs may have different abilities to find their way around.

“I love animal behavior and animals. I just also love digging into animal groups and topics that have been sort of neglected,” Dr Andrius Pasukonis, a post-doctoral fellow at Stanford University told Reuters.

Pasukonis and his colleagues wanted to test two differing hypotheses for why male rodents tend to navigate better than females. One hypothesis says males move more than females and therefore need better navigation skills, a theory known as the adaptive specialization hypothesis. The other theory says better navigation is a lucky side-effect of having higher levels of sex hormones like testosterone, or androgen-spill over hypothesis.

The team chose three species of poison frogs, moving their tadpoles around on their backs to keep them safe and demonstrating differing navigation skills in the process.

Tiny radio-pants for tiny frogs

To study tiny frogs in a dense jungle the scientists were required to know its location.

“Now we have these tiny tags that we attach with a little silicone waistbands, little harnesses, handmade with a lot of sewing exercises to fit these frogs that are two to four centimeters big with a little tag with the antenna that allows us to follow them in the forest,” Pasukonis said.

This study tracked the movements and hormone levels of three species of poison frog – the brown Brilliant-Thighed poison frog, which has flexible but predominantly male parental care, the yellow and black-backed Dyeing poison frog that has male parental care, and the rusty-red Diablito poison frog, which has female parental care.

“After the study, we take the tags off, so it usually lasts a couple of weeks. And then we untag them and we don’t leave them in the rainforest with these tags,” he said.

The study, published in the journal eLife, was more consistent with the androgen-spill over hypothesis rather than the adaptive specialization.