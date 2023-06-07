Canada engulfed in wildfires

Hundreds of wildfires were still burning in Canada on Wednesday, leading to air quality warnings in the country. People took to social media to showcase the conditions they have been exposed to.

The country has currently more than 420 active fires, most of which are happening in the province of Quebec which has currently more than 150 active fires.

There have been 422 fires in the province so far this year affecting 226,084 hectares.

Smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada has polluted the air over Toronto and Ottawa and triggered health alerts from the Environment and Climate Change Canada on Tuesday.

Fires also remain active in neighboring Ontario and in Alberta.

Environment Canada urged residents in some areas to wear respirators and stay indoors.

Smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada has polluted the air over Canada and parts of the U.S.

Doctors interviewed by CBC warned that exposure to smoke can cause irritation to respiratory linings and even cross over into the bloodstream.

Canada has experienced an unprecedented early start to the wildfire season and is on track for its worst-ever year of destruction as warm and dry conditions are forecast to persist through to the end of the summer.

There are blazes in nearly all Canadian provinces and territories, with Quebec, in eastern Canada, the worst impacted due to multiple fires caused by lightning.