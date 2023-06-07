First S. Korea-made aircraft on their way to Poland, Def Min announces

The first of 48 FA-50 combat aircraft purchased from South Korea are currently being delivered to Poland, Mariusz Błaszczak, Poland’s defense minister, reported.



He said negotiations were also underway for the construction of a service center for the aircraft in Poland.

Poland has ramped up defense spending following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the goal of becoming one of Europe’s leading military powers.

Błaszczak made the announcement in South Korea where he has had a series of meetings with his counterpart Lee Jong-sup and Eom Dong-hwan, the minister for the Defense Acquisition Programme Administration.

“The first of these modern aircraft are being delivered to Poland and this is an extremely important moment in the history of Poland’s Armed Forces,” Blaszczak said during the roll-out ceremony for the FA-50.

He added that from now the Polish Air Force would only use F-16s, FA-50s and, soon, F-35s.

Błaszczak praised all three types of aircraft, calling them excellent and modern.





Photos: Poland’s Defense Ministry