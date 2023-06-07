Large scale joint military exercises hosted by Finland, Norway, Sweden

Jets from the Norwegian, U.S., Belgian, Dutch and Czech air forces took off from Oerland base in Norway and trained in the skies around it as part of air exercises that the country is hosting along with Sweden and Finland.

Personnel from 14 countries and approximately 150 aircraft are participating in the Arctic Challenge 23 exercise, the Norwegian military said in a statement.

At Oerland, F-35 jets from Norway and the Netherlands took off and trained with Belgian F-16s, practising refuelling mid-air over Norway with U.S. aircraft, footage released by the Norwegian military showed.

NATO conducts Arctic maneuvers, vowing to protect newest member Finland

see more

The first Arctic Challenge exercise took place in 2008 with the aim of allowing Nordic countries to train together and work across their borders, the statement said.

The current round of the exercises began on May 29 and continues to June 9.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine convinced Sweden and Finland last year to ditch long-held policies of military non-alignment and seek security of NATO’s collective defence commitment.

Finland formally joined on April 4, drawing a threat from Moscow of “counter-measures”. Sweden hopes to be a member by the time of the alliance’s summit in Vilnius in July.