Pope expected to have abdomen surgery

Pope Francis, 86, will have surgery on his abdomen on Wednesday afternoon at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, the Vatican said in a statement.

It added that his medical team had decided in recent days that surgery was required and that he was expected to stay in the hospital for “several days” to recover.

He will have the operation on his abdominal wall under a general anesthetic, the Vatican said.

Francis was due to be taken to hospital following his weekly audience at the Vatican on Wednesday morning, where he made no mention of the planned operation. He had spent 40 minutes having a check-up at Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday.

In a Tweet, before he was taken to surgery the Pope commemorated the 150th anniversary of the birthday of Saint Thérèse of the Child Jesus.

On what would have been her 150th birthday, let us ask Saint Therese of the Child Jesus, the patron saint of missions, for the grace to love Jesus as she loved Him, the grace to offer Him our trials and our sorrows, as she did, so that He might be known and loved by all.

Pope’s health condition

The Pope, who marked the 10th anniversary of his pontificate in March, often uses a wheelchair or a cane to walk because of persistent knee pain.

In July 2021 he had part of his colon removed in an operation aimed at addressing a painful bowel condition called diverticulitis. He said earlier this year that the condition had returned.

The Pope last year said he didn’t want to have an operation on his knee because the general anesthesia for his colon surgery had brought disagreeable side effects.

In March, the Pope spent several days in the hospital after complaining of breathing difficulties. Fortunately, an infusion of antibiotics improved his health enough that he could take part in Easter celebrations.