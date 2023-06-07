Poland to keep Turów lignite mine going despite court ruling

The government will use “all possible legal measures” to keep the Turów lignite mine on the Polish-Czech border running despite a Warsaw court suspending its environmental permit, Piotr Müller, the government spokesman, pledged.



On Tuesday, the Frank Bold Foundation, Greenpeace and the EKO-UNIA Ecological Association, which were among the organizations that filed a complaint against the environmental permit back in November 2022, announced in a joint statement that the Provincial Administrative Court in Warsaw had found that in the case concerning the Turów mine there was a risk of causing significant damage to the environment and had suspended the implementation of the environmental permit for the project.

Commenting on the court’s decision, Müller called it “bizzare”, explaining that “at the request of foreign organizations, there is a risk of destabilization of the energy market in Poland.”

“If someone suspends the implementation of a decision [the environmental permit] instead of considering the merits of the case and makes such a decision at this stage, unfortunately, it shows their intentions,” he told private broadcaster Polsat News on Wednesday.

When asked whether there would be an appeal in this case, he said: “All possible legal measures in this regard will be taken.”

An ‘anti-Polish’ move

“The Turów power plant and mine are a guarantee of energy supply for more than 3.2 million households, as well as many public facilities such as hospitals, schools, kindergartens, and offices,” stressed PiS (Poland’s ruling party) spokesman.

“This is an irresponsible, blatantly anti-Polish action that generates negative socio-economic consequences for Polish citizens,” he added.

Moreover, The Turów Mine and Power Plant complex are one of the largest employers in the region and in the entire Lower Silesian province.

A years-long dispute

The dispute over the Turów mine goes back to September 2021 when the European Court of Justice (CJEU) imposed a daily fine of EUR 500,000 on Poland for not implementing its demand to close operations at the colliery, which had been the subject of a legal complaint by the Czech Republic, which claimed the mine, that lies close to the Czech-Polish border, damages the environment.

In early February, 2022, the case was removed from the CJEU’s registry due to an agreement reached between Warsaw and Prague under which Poland paid the Czech Republic EUR 45 million.

Consequently, in September 2022, the General Environmental Protection Authority (GDOS) extended the environmental permit for Turów.

However, in November 2022, the non-governmental organizations filed a complaint with the European Commission (EC) against the Polish-Czech deal and the GDOS decision. They claimed the environment is still being affected, including groundwater in the Czech Republic, yet Prague agreed in the deal not to do anything about it for five years.