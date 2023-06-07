Sunak goes to U.S. to make economic deal with Biden

In his ongoing visit to the United States, British PM Rishi Sunak will discuss putting economic ties on the same footing as the two countries’ defense and security cooperation to help counter global threats.

Having left the European Union, Britain is seeking to further align itself with Washington to help navigate a more volatile world driven by the rise of China, the aggression of Russia, and the development of Artificial Intelligence.

Sunak will meet President Biden, U.S. business leaders, and members of Congress this week, arguing that the existing ties between the two countries mean they are better placed to take on the new challenges together. He arrived in Washington on Wednesday.

Touchdown 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EGrXmPP5Yn

— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 7, 2023

“Just as interoperability between our militaries has given us a battlefield advantage over our adversaries, greater economic interoperability will give us a crucial edge in the decades ahead,” Sunak said in a statement.

When I think of America, I think of opportunity, enterprise and freedom – values the UK share.

We’ve always worked in lockstep to protect our people.

Now the UK and US need to build an alliance that also protects our economies.

That’s my focus as I head to Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/dLsInd07IB

— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 6, 2023

What’s on the agenda

The ability to sign a full free trade deal with the United States was once seen by those who backed Brexit as its biggest economic prize, but a reluctance by Washington to consider such a move has left successive governments seeking agreement on individual areas instead.

Sunak’s government has also been under pressure to respond after Biden launched USD 369 billion of subsidies to drive the development of electric vehicles and other clean technologies, a policy that prompted Brussels to set out its own industrial plan.

Sunak said a new alliance would help London and Washington to protect supply chains and navigate a global economy where new powers are “manipulating global markets, withholding crucial resources and trying to establish a stranglehold over the industries that will define our future”.