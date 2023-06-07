Far-right sentiments on the rise in Germany

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is rising in the polls to the alarm of progressive parties and is on track to win three state votes in the east of the country with calls to stop migration and curb a costly “green” agenda.

AfD is polling 17-19 pct nationwide, around a record high for the party since the 2018 European migrant crisis. This time, the nationalist party has also benefited from infighting in Scholz’s three-way coalition.

Can’t get rid of the past

But the rise of the AfD, which lambasts the German government for high immigration levels, surging inflation, and a costly green transition, touches a particularly sensitive nerve in Germany because of the country’s Nazi past.

Germany’s domestic spy agency has branded the AfD’s youth wing “extremist”, saying it propagated “a racial concept of society”.

The spy agency’s head has also accused the AfD, which opposes sanctions on Russia, of helping spread Russian propaganda about the Ukraine war.

AfD major talking points

Migration is moving up Germany’s political agenda. Michael Kretschmer, the head of the east German state of Saxony government, said last week that the number of migrants was “too big”, calling for limits on refugees allowed in and cuts to benefits.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has partly blamed the AfD for stoking anti-immigrant attitudes that have fuelled a rise in attacks on refugees.

Furthermore, the AfD, which disputes that human activity is a cause of climate change, has also tapped into concerns among some voters about the cost of the transition away from fossil fuels.

Some AfD initiatives already won backing from mainstream voters on the more local level. In December, members of the CDU in the small town of Bautzen in Saxony voted in favor of an AfD proposal to cut some benefits, such as language courses for migrants whose asylum applications had been rejected.

Far-right parties have gained ground across Europe. In France, the far-right has become a stronger rival at the ballot box, while in Italy and Sweden, they are now in government.