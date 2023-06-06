U.S. and EU envoys visit Belgrade over Kosovo crisis

Diplomats from the European Union and the United States arrived in the Serb capital on Tuesday, June 6, as part of efforts to ease tensions between Pristina and Belgrade following last week’s unrest in the northern region of Kosovo.

NATO troops begin razor wire removal in Zvečan as situation deescalates

EU envoy for dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo, Miroslav Lajčák, and senior U.S. diplomat for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

A political crisis that has spiraled into violence in Kosovo’s north has intensified since ethnic Albanian mayors took office in the region’s Serb-majority area, a move that led the U.S. and its allies to rebuke Pristina.

The majority Serb population had boycotted the April election, enabeling ethnic Albanians to be elected.

Clashes in the northern Kosovo town of Zvečan resulted in 30 members of the NATO peacekeeping force known as KFOR as well as 52 Serb protesters being injured.

In response to the crisis, NATO decided to deploy 700 additional peacekeepers to Kosovo, reinforcing the 4,000-strong contingent, and the alliance’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said last week it was ready to send more.

On Monday, June 5, Lajčák and Escobar visited Pristina where they met with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti.