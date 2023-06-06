Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia in hope of improving strained relations

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, June 6, on a mission to steady Washington’s relationship with Riyadh after years of deepening disagreements on issues ranging from Iran and regional security to oil prices.



U.S. slaps sanctions on Iranian, Chinese entities over Tehran’s missile program

The United States on Tuesday, June 6, imposed sanctions on over a dozen people and entities in Iran, China and Hong Kong, including Iran’s defense…

see more

Blinken was greeted by U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Michael Ratney, and by Saudi officials upon his arrival in Jeddah.

Blinken is expected to meet with top Saudi officials, including the kingdom’s de-facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MbS, during his time in Riyadh, the capital, and the coastal city of Jeddah, in what will be Washington’s second recent high-level visit. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan traveled to Saudi Arabia on May 7.

The top U.S. diplomat’s June 6-8 visit to the world’s largest oil exporter, comes days after Riyadh pledged to further cut oil production, a move likely to add tension to the U.S.-Saudi relationship already strained by the kingdom’s human rights record and disputes over America’s Iran policy.

The aims of the trip include regaining influence with Riyadh over oil prices, fending off Chinese and Russian influence in the region and nurturing hopes for an eventual normalization of Saudi-Israeli ties.

Speaking at the pro-Israel lobby group the American Israel Public Affairs Committee on Monday, Blinken said Washington had “a real national security interest” in advocating for the normalization of diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, but cautioned that it will not happen quickly.

U.S.-Saudi ties were off to a rocky start in 2019 when President Joe Biden during his campaign said he would treat Riyadh like “the pariah that they are” if he was elected, and soon after taking office in 2021, released a U.S. intelligence assessment that Crown Prince Mohammed approved the operation to capture or kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Iran reopens embassy in Saudi Arabia

Earlier on Tuesday, Iran officially reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, following a deal to re-establish ties and ease a long-standing rivalry that fuelled conflicts across the Middle East.

A ceremony was held within the embassy’s compound with dozens of diplomats and officials attending the reopening of the diplomatic mission for the first time in seven years.

“We consider today an important day in the relation between Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia,” Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Alireza Bikdeli said.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed, in a deal brokered by China, to end a diplomatic rift and re-establish relations following years of hostility that had endangered regional stability including in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon. The deal also highlighted China’s growing influence in the Middle East.

Sunni Saudi Arabia severed relations with Shi’ite Iran following the storming of its embassy in Tehran in 2016 after a dispute over the execution of a Shi’ite Muslim cleric.