Business Arena 06.06

In Tuesday’s episode, our host David Kennedy spoke about the financial stability and economic development of Poland and the EU with Jakub Rybacki of the Polish Economic Institute. Growth will likely slow due to disruptions to supply chains, as well as interest-rate shocks. Also, over the course of a few weeks in the spring of 2023 multiple high-profile regional banks suddenly collapsed: Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature Bank, and First Republic Bank. These banks weren’t limited to just one geographic area, and there wasn’t just a single reason behind their failures.