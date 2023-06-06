World News 06.06

In this edition of World News, the main stories involve yet another crime committed by Russia. The dam in Nova Kakhovka was breached with explosives. Up to 80 towns and villages have been inundated, and over a thousand people have been evacuated. More and more countries are questioning Russia’s permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council. Also in the program, the 79th anniversary of D-Day is being observed worldwide today. Leaders of the countries whose armed forces participated in the operation gathered in Normandy.



To discuss the consequences of the dam destruction, and also the diplomatic consequences, we spoke with Rostislav Kotin, a journalist from Radio Free Europe.