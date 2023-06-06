Air India plane from Delhi to San Francisco lands in Russia after engine problem

An Air India plane flying from Delhi to San Francisco was forced to divert and land at an airport in Russia’s Far East after it developed a technical issue with one of its engines, the airline said on Tuesday.

Sanctions on Russia cannot be circumvented: PM Morawiecki

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that Poland will support the imposition of potential sanctions on countries that help Russia…

see more

The diversion of the Boeing 777 widebody aircraft comes amid a global debate over the use of Russian airspace by some carriers, with the chief of United Airlines warning on Monday of the dangers of a plane being forced to land in Russia with American citizens on board.

The 216 passengers and 16 crew onboard were being offered support on the ground and were accommodated in local hotels for the night, Air India said.

U.S. State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said on Tuesday it is “likely” there are Americans onboard given its planned destination.

“We are aware of the U.S.-bound flight that had to make an emergency landing in Russia and are continuing to monitor that situation closely,” Patel said.

The airline said it planned to send a plane on Wednesday to pick them up and fly them to their original destination.

“The authorities are extending all cooperation in our effort to ensure that passengers safely reach their destination at the earliest,” it said.

“At present, the question of passengers’ stay and accommodation is being resolved by border, customs and regional authorities,” Rosaviatsia said earlier in the day.

The diversion also raises questions over how quickly the USD 200-million Boeing 777, a high-profile U.S.-built plane whose engines are made by General Electric, can be repaired amid U.S. and European Union sanctions on exports of aviation items to Russia.

The U.S. Department of Commerce did not immediately reply to requests for comment. Patel declined to say if the United States would approve export of repair parts if needed.

Airspace restrictions



On Monday, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson defended the airline’s use of Russian airspace, noting the critical role the industry plays in connecting economies, people and cultures.

“Air India, we operate according to the ambit of what is provided to us by the nation of India, and not all nations agree,” he said on a panel at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) annual meeting.

Russia has barred U.S. airlines and other foreign carriers from using its airspace in retaliation for Washington banning Russian flights over the United States in March 2022 after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

However, Air India and some Gulf-based, Chinese, and African carriers continue to fly over Russia, making flying times shorter and American rivals uncompetitive.

In February, U.S. senators urged the Biden administration to halt Chinese airlines and other non-American carriers from flying over Russia on U.S. routes.