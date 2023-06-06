Finland expels nine Russian diplomats for espionage

The Finnish president’s office announced on Tuesday that Finland will expel nine diplomats from the Russian embassy in Helsinki, accusing them of working on intelligence missions.



“Their actions are contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” the president’s office said in a statement, adding that it would inform the Russian ambassador of the expulsions.

The decision was made during a meeting between Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and the country’s foreign and security policy ministerial committee.

Nordic neighbors Norway and Sweden have also expelled Russian diplomats in recent months over claims they were, in fact, intelligence officers.

Moscow has denied that its diplomats engaged in improper activities, responding by expelling Norwegian and Swedish diplomats in return.

The collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine was denounced as a humanitarian and environmental catastrophe on Tuesday by Niinistö and Finland’s ministerial committee on foreign and security policy.

“The explosion marks an escalation of the war in a new way, causing widespread destruction in Ukraine for civilians and the environment alike,” they added.