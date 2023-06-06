I don’t support Lukashenka right now: Belarusian tennis player Sabalenka

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka said on Tuesday at the French Open that she did not want her country to be in any conflict and did not support the war in Ukraine, distancing herself from her country’s dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

The world number two did not attend her last two press conferences in Paris, citing mental health reasons after being grilled about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”, and Belarus being used as a staging ground for Russian troops.

After questions from journalists, Sabalenka responded about how she felt about her country’s dictator.

“I don’t want my country to be in any conflict, I don’t support the war,” Sabalenka told reporters after her quarter-final victory over Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.

“I don’t support war, meaning I don’t support Alyaksandr Lukashenka right now,” she said.

Lukashenka, who is one of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s staunchest allies, a low bar considering how few the Kremlin despot has left, celebrated Sabalenka’s Australian Open victory in January and said recently that people knew which country she hailed from even if she was playing under a neutral flag.

Due to sanctions, sporting organizations that still allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete, require them to do so under a neutral flag, or no flag.

Sabalenka, who has met Lukashenka, had refused to comment when asked if she personally condemned the war.

“We played a lot of Fed Cups in Belarus. He was in our matches taking pictures with us after the match. Nothing bad was happening that time in Belarus or in Ukraine or in Russia,” she said.

She also claimed she did not feel safe enough to talk to the media last week.

“I really felt bad not coming here. I couldn’t sleep. Like all those bad feelings was in my head, I couldn’t fall asleep. I felt really bad not coming here,” Sabalenka said.

“I don’t regret the decisions. I felt really disrespected, and I felt really bad. Grand Slam, it’s enough pressure to handle, and I just tried to focus on myself, on my game,” she said.

“I really hope that you guys will understand me, my feelings. You know that I really respect all of you… You can ask whatever you want. You will get all the information.”

“But in the last press conference, I felt like my press conference became a political TV show, and I’m not expert in politics. I’m just a tennis player.”

To her credit, Sabalenka has condemned the use of violence by the regime to crack down on peaceful protests that broke out after the fraudulent 2020 elections.

On the other hand, she has praised the regime for “everything that is done for the country in general and for sports in particular”.

That did not prevent her from signing an open letter by Belarusian athletes asking for the elections to be invalidated. She also signed one stating sport should remain outside of politics.

Sabalenka was asked if she felt safe during Tuesday’s press conference.

“Yes, I do,” she said. “Probably because I had a few days to switch off, few days to bring myself together. That’s why I feel safer. And nobody’s putting words in my mouth, so that’s another reason.”