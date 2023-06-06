Dam explosion in Ukraine shows cruelty of Russia, said Polish president

Polish President Andrzej Duda said during the Bucharest Nine Summit in Bratislava on Tuesday that the explosion of the dam in Nova Kakhovka exemplifies Russia’s ruthless and barbaric disposition in the war, which intends to obliterate Ukraine and its future.

Polish Foreign Ministry condemns Russia's attack on Nova Kakhovka dam

Referring to the recent attack on the Nova Kakhovka dam, Poland's Foreign Ministry "absolutely" condemned "another unprecedented act of Russian…

President Duda assured that all of the important topics, such as the situation in Central Europe, the conflict in Ukraine, and the support for and future of Ukraine in relation to its aspirations to join NATO, were covered during the Bucharest Nine (B9) meeting.

“At the moment, a natural and ecological disaster is taking place in Ukraine, affecting hundreds of thousands of people. This is yet another tragedy that the Russians have brought upon Ukraine, and the losses and burdens for Ukraine’s future are difficult to estimate,” stated the president.

“This shows how ruthlessly and cruelly the Russians are conducting this war, aiming to simply destroy our neighbor, Ukraine, and to destroy Ukrainian society and its future.”

President Duda calls on Bucharest Nine to uniformly increase defense forces

Polish President Andrzej Duda, speaking on Tuesday at the inaugural session of the Bucharest Nine summit in Bratislava, spoke of a need to…

The water level in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP dropped by 2.5 meters, the drop is expected to be up to seven meters, the local occupation administration said. pic.twitter.com/A3Me6BPaZV

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 6, 2023

President Duda emphasized the significance of unified solidarity among NATO member states and neighboring countries in supporting Ukraine and preventing further destruction. He called for holding those responsible financially accountable, including imposing compensation on Russia to be paid to Ukraine.

Additionally, he advocated for the establishment of a special tribunal to ensure criminal liability for the direct perpetrators of crimes committed in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian authorities reported that Russians had blown up the dam in Nova Kakhovka overnight from Monday to Tuesday, which forms the 240-kilometer-long Kakhovka Reservoir.

According to Ukrainian officials, the hydroelectric power station located on the dam was completely destroyed, potentially marking the “biggest technological disaster in decades.”

All Ukrainian services are on high alert, and the evacuation of people from the areas at risk of flooding is underway. As of now, there have been no reports of casualties.

“Today’s meeting was our final, I would say, preparation for the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius. The preparation was very good, exceptional, actually the best it could be because we had two hosts for this summit with us. On the one hand, the host of NATO is Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, and on the other hand, the host of the place is President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda,” emphasized the Polish president.