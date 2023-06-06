Russians shell evacuees, no drinking water in Crimea, long-term effects expected

Russians began shelling areas from which Ukrainian authorities are evacuating civilians threatened with flooding after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam. Two Kherson police officers were reported wounded. Meanwhile, a representative of Mejlis, the Crimean Tatar autonomous body loyal to Kyiv, said occupation authorities have begun rationing drinking water on the peninsula. The destruction of the dam will also inevitably result in long-term negative consequences for agriculture and the environment.

“Russians continue to shell where evacuation activities are underway. An hour ago two police officers were injured in the area,” said Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Klymenko also warned of the danger posed by land mines carried by the flood waters.

There is an increased danger from explosive objects in the flooded area in the Kherson region, the Defense Ministry of Ukraine warned. pic.twitter.com/yqls5gKuh5

According to the Minister, 24 localities have been flooded, and Interior Ministry services have evacuated some 1,000 civilians. Ukrinform quotes the number of more than 1,300 evacuees as of writing this article. As many as 16,000 people may live in the affected areas. Evacuation is underway.

Water shortages in Crimea

“Tap water is contaminated and not suitable for drinking. This problem mainly affects big cities in Crimea,” Eskender Bariiev, a member of Mejilis, the body representing Crimean Tatars and loyal to Kyiv, said on Ukrainian TV.

Crimean Tatars made up between 12 and 15% of the population of the peninsula prior to the annexation but had boycotted the illegal referendum and became a target of persecution by the Russians. The persecution was ramped up in recent months, with local Tatar activists being accused of “extremism” and “terrorism”.

The Kakhovka Reservoir serves as a source of water for Crimea, delivered through the North Crimean Canal. Following the illegal annexation of the peninsula by Russia in 2014, the canal was blocked by Ukraine but was made operational again after Russian invasion forces occupied southern Ukraine in the aftermath of its full-scale invasion.

The destruction of the dam has, however, caused the water levels in the reservoir to rapidly plummet.

Bariiev said that the situation is likely to become worse, with the risk of outbreaks due to the contamination in the water including sewage from households.

Crimeans are complaining en masse about the quality of water

Gauleiter of Crimea Aksenov claims that there is no threat of flooding, as well as problems with water supply. Aksenov also claims that there is enough drinking water in the region. pic.twitter.com/BZPc5SGeHE

As Ukrinform reports, based on an analysis by EastFruit (an information and analytics platform for horticulture businesses), the destruction of the dam may turn the Autonomous Republic of Crimea into a desert unsuitable for agriculture in particular, but moreover unsuitable for human habitation in general.

According to the analysis, it will take at least 10 years to fill up the Kakhovka Reservoir to a level that would enable water to flow again through the North Crimean Canal. What is more, seawater gradually penetrates the aquifers which serve as an alternative source of water. Some wells are in excess of 800 meters in depth, and the water in them already has excessive levels of salt content. This water is not suitable for drinking, household needs, or irrigation in agriculture.

It appears that the Russians have decided that it is better to turn their ill-gained, but prized acquisition into a desert if it is to ultimately return to Ukrainian control. Or hope to dissuade Kyiv from pouring men and materiel into retaking it altogether, and hold on to a piece of salty desert.

Impact on agriculture

EastFruit’s analysis also predicts that agriculture in all of southern Ukraine will be negatively affected, saying that vegetable and horticultural production in the region may disappear altogether, forcing the farmers in the country’s central regions to find technologies that will enable them to grow more crops, since the Kakhovka Reservoir is “the main source of water for one of Europe’s largest irrigation systems.”

“It was the southern regions of Ukraine that provided wheat, corn, sunflowers and sunflower oil, soybeans, and soybean grist to the countries of the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe,” EastFruit assessed.

Moreover, “80% of all vegetables in Ukraine and a significant percentage of fruits and grapes” and “almost all of Ukraine’s heat tolerant fruits”, such as tomatoes, eggplants, cucumbers, and peppers, have been grown in that part of the country, which was made possible thanks to the irrigation system supplied by water from the Kakhovka Reservoir.

The region is naturally arid, with few water sources. An average of only 400 millimeters of precipitation falls there annually and then mostly during winter months, outside of the growing season.

Farmers in central Ukraine, which has access to water and irrigation, may need to double their efforts and grow more vegetables, “such as onions, carrots, green crops, etc.”

“Otherwise, in the coming years, Ukraine will have to forget not only about exporting vegetables, but also about the possibility of self-sufficiency in vegetable products for the Ukrainian population, even in the summer,” EastFruit alarms.

Impact on the environment

Not only people and agriculture will be affected.

“In a long-term perspective, many water organisms, including fish and shellfish, may die out,” Mejilis member Barriev said in his interview. “Their habitats have been affected, as well as those of fish and amphibians. Death also awaits the animals in the areas that have been flooded.”

In #Kherson, animals are trying to escape the flood by resorting to people. pic.twitter.com/Ouqli9tpDo

Furthermore, flooded areas will have to deal with contamination.

Internal Affairs Minister Klymenko said that the Kakhovka power plant’s engine room contained 450 tonnes of fuel oil. The engine room’s destruction has resulted in 150 tonnes of technical fuel oil already spilling into the Dnipro River, less than a day after the dam’s destruction.

The spill is “moving at great speed through Kherson and further down. Therefore, the relevant services are also working [on cleaning the spill], both the Ministry of Environmental Protection and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in particular, and the State Emergency Service,” Klymenko said.

Law enforcement is now investigating the destruction of the dam as “ecocide”.

Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine’s state hydropower operator, stated that the Kakhovka power plant has been totally destroyed and cannot be restored.