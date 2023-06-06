Ukraine denounces Russia as ‘terrorist state’ at World Court hearing

Ukraine called Russia a terrorist state at the top United Nations court on Tuesday, as part of hearings in a case involving Moscow’s support for pro-Russian separatists accused of shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014.



ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin over war crimes in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday for Russian President Vladimir Putin, with accusations directed at his…

see more

It was the first time lawyers for Ukraine and Russia met at the International Court of Justice, (ICJ) also known as the World Court, since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Each side dispatched legal teams consisting of dozens of representatives.

A panel of 16 judges at the ICJ began hearing Ukraine’s claim that Moscow violated a United Nations anti-terrorism treaty by arming and funding pro-Russian forces who shot down the plane, killing all 298 passengers and crew.

In the same claim, Ukraine also asked the Hague-based court to order Russia to halt discrimination against the Tatar ethnic group in Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula occupied by Russia since 2014.

In his opening remarks, Ukrainian Ambassador-at-Large Anton Korynevych commented on the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric dam hours earlier in Russian-held territory in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region. Kyiv says Russia blew up the dam; the Kremlin has blamed what it says was Ukrainian sabotage.

“Russia cannot defeat us on the battlefield, so it targets civilian infrastructure to try to freeze us into submission,” Korynevych told hearings, describing Russia’s actions as “the actions of a terrorist state”.

Polish Foreign Ministry condemns Russia’s attack on Nova Kakhovka dam

Referring to the recent attack on the Nova Kakhovka dam, Poland’s Foreign Ministry “absolutely” condemned “another unprecedented act of Russian…

see more

“Just today, Russia blew up a major dam, causing significant civilian evacuations, ecological damage, and threatening the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.”

Russia will have an opportunity to respond to Ukraine’s case on Thursday. Moscow has tried to get the case thrown out, arguing the ICC has no jurisdiction.

Russia wants to “wipe out what makes ukrainians, ukrainians”



Ukraine wants the court to conclude that Moscow has breached the anti-terrorism treaty by supplying funds and weapons to pro-Russian forces in Ukraine since 2014, including the group that shot down MH17.

Russia boycotted hearings at the court in March 2022 that dealt with a request by Ukraine to impose emergency measures in another ICJ case, in which Kyiv is countering a Russian claim of genocide against Russian-speakers in Ukraine. Kyiv calls that claim a bogus justification for Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine also argued that Russia was discriminating against ethnic Ukrainians and Tatars in Crimea in an effort to erase their culture.

“Russia is pursuing a long-term project to erase the rights and culture that make Ukraine a proud, multi-ethnic nation, to wipe out what makes Ukrainians, Ukrainians, and what makes the Crimean Tatars, Crimean Tatars,” said Harold Koh, a lawyer for the Ukrainian government.

The rulings of the ICJ, the UN’s top court for disputes between states, are binding but have no enforcement mechanism.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is also the subject of an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court, also in The Hague, on war crimes charges over the forced deportations of Ukrainian children.