World Bank maintains Poland’s 2023 GDP growth forecast at 0.7 pct

The World Bank has upheld its forecast for Poland’s economic growth in 2023 at 0.7 percent, its latest report shows.

In 2024, the World Bank sees Poland’s GDP growing by 2.6 percent and in 2025 by 3.2 percent.

The report provides no rationale for the forecast.

Previous World Bank forecasts were published in early April.

On May 15, the European Commission (EC), the EU’s executive arm, raised its 2023 GDP growth estimate for Poland to 0.7 percent from 0.4 percent forecast in February.

In the same forecast, the EC also upgraded its 2024 GDP growth forecast for Poland to 2.7 percent from the 2.5 percent expected earlier.