Czech state firm begins repairing Ukrainian tanks with Ukroboronprom

The Czech defense ministry announced on Tuesday that the Czech state firm VOP CZ will begin repairing an unspecified number of T-64 tanks in collaboration with the Ukrainian state group Ukroboronprom, assisting in the supply of Ukraine’s defense forces against Russia.



Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the Czech Republic has been one of Kyiv’s strongest supporters, sending military and other aid from the start.

According to the Czech Ministry of Defense, VOP and Ukroboronprom agreed in February this year to repair and modernize Soviet-era tanks for the Ukrainian army.

The tanks had been in storage for decades and needed to be disassembled and fully restored before they could be used again.