UN celebrates Russian Language Day while Kremlin destroys dam in Ukraine

The Russians blew up the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine in the early hours on Tuesday. In spite of that, the United Nations saw it fit to go ahead and celebrate the UN Russian Language Day, which has been a holiday celebrated by the organization since 2010, on social media. The tone-deafness of this was called out by Ukrainian officials.



“Today, russian [original spelling] native speakers blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. But given the UN’s position, the russian language day is more important than the ecocide committed by the russians. How come? UN, are you hopelessly ill?” tweeted Ruslan Stefanchuk, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s unicameral parliament.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, also went onto Twitter to voice his frustration with the United Nations.

“Russia blows up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and creates the biggest environmental disaster in Europe in decades. As a result of the act of terrorism, many settlements will disappear from the map. People will die. What does the UN do on the same day? It declares on its page… Russian Language Day,” he tweeted.

“Is this a joke? Are you serious? Will there be any other reaction to today’s terrorist attack? The organization that is supposed to ensure global security is increasingly turning into a global parody,” wrote Podolyak.

The Russians had blown up the Kakhovka dam and the power plant early on Tuesday, at 2:30 a.m. local time (GMT 2330). Kremlin denied responsibility and instead pointed fingers at Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities said the destruction of the dam might be “the biggest technological catastrophe in decades”. All Ukrainian services have been put on high alert and civilians are being evacuated from areas threatened with flooding.

There have been no reports of deaths as a result of the flooding as of writing of this article.

Russian Language Day

June 6 has been celebrated as UN Russian Language Day since 2010, and is one of several language days celebrated by the institution.

Neither the 2014 annexation of Crimea, nor the 2022 full-scale invasion have caused the U.N. to put the celebration of the holiday on hold.

In spite of the destruction of the dam, the U.N. went ahead with publishing post on social media announcing the holiday.

Later in the day the organization’s social media profile went into damage control mode and noted that “Civilians and civilian infrastructure are not a target. They must be protected. At all times. Everywhere.”

