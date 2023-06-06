U.S. SEC sues Coinbase, one day after suing Binance

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Coinbase Inc., the largest U.S. crypto asset trading platform, on Tuesday, accusing it of illegally operating without having first registered with the regulator.

U.S. SEC sues Binance, founder Zhao alleging securities law violations

see more

The SEC claimed in a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan that Coinbase has been operating as an unregistered broker by handling cryptocurrency transactions since at least 2019, evading disclosure requirements designed to protect investors.

According to the SEC, Coinbase also operated as an unregistered broker via Coinbase Prime, which routes orders to Coinbase’s platform and other platforms, and Coinbase Wallet, which allows investors to access liquidity outside of Coinbase’s platform.

“Coinbase’s alleged failures deprive investors of critical protections, including rulebooks that prevent fraud and manipulation, proper disclosure, safeguards against conflicts of interest, and routine inspection,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler tweeted.

Shares of Coinbase fell 15.9% in premarket trading after the lawsuit was filed. Coinbase did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The SEC sued Coinbase in Manhattan federal court, one day after the regulator sued Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and its founder, Changpeng Zhao.