Clashes erupt in Nantes as protestors rally against French pension reforms

Clashes erupted in Nantes on Tuesday, June 6, as protesters marched across the Western French City to protest against government plans to raise the retirement age to 64, in what could be a final attempt to pressure lawmakers into scrapping a law that is already on the statute books.



Riot police fired tear gas canisters after protesters threw projectiles at them.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to force the reform through with special constitutional powers prompted angry protests this spring, but the issue has slowly moved down the media agenda, making it harder for unions to mobilize.

Between 400,000 and 600,000 people are expected to turn out at protests across France, authorities said, which would be down from more than a million who took part in marches at the height of the pension protests earlier this year.

Inter-city trains are likely to be only “slightly disrupted,” the SNCF railway company said, while the metro network in Paris will run a normal service. However, one-third of flights out of Paris-Orly airports have been canceled.

Millions of people have been demonstrating and joining strike action since mid-January in showing their opposition to the bill.