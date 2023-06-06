We are proud that Korea has decided to invest in Poland: Polish Def Min

“We are proud that Korea has decided to invest in Poland, that the Polish defense industry will co-produce, and in some time, produce Korean equipment by itself,” Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, who is currently on a visit to the South Korean capital, told the Polish public television channel TVP Info.

During the interview, the minister indicated that he discussed further cooperation details with the South Korean defense industry.

“The first tanks and cannon howitzers are already in Poland, they arrived in December last year, and gradually their number is increasing,” he said, adding that South Korea will hand over the first FA-50 light combat training aircraft units.

“This is a very strong signal concerning first of all the defense capabilities of the Republic of Poland, thus strengthening the security of our homeland by deterring an aggressor through the possession of modern weapons by the Polish Army,” Błaszczak emphasized.

Later, the deputy PM laid flowers Tuesday at a memorial site at the Seoul National Cemetery, where Korean veterans are buried.

Poland keeps arming itself

Poland has recently ordered different types of combat equipment from South Korea, including K2 Black Panther tanks, K9 self-propelled cannon howitzers, K239 Chunmoo rocket launchers, and FA-50 light aircraft.

As announced by the Defense Ministry, delivery of the first 12 aircraft is scheduled for the second half of 2023, while deliveries of FA-50PL aircraft are to begin in 2025 and be completed within 2-3 years. Deliveries of the first K239 Chunmoo launchers, of which the Defense Ministry plans to acquire a total of 288, are also due this year.