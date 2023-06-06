North Atlantic Right Whales cry for kelp

Kelp is a type of big leafy seaweed and it’s growing. The farming of the algae can fill a specific niche in the coastal economy: it grows in the winter through the start of summer, the exact time that lobster fishing is outlawed in Cape Cod.

Months that lobstermen can’t go out for their spiny catch could instead be used to grow these vasts lines of seaweed.

John Lovett is one of the farmers working with kelp, who is concerned about the algae-related complication affecting North Atlantic right whales.

“Traditional lines are usually longer lines and they’re about seven feet below the surface with vertical buoys going up in vertical lines down to the anchors. So that’s one of the challenges because entanglement is one of the biggest threats to the North Atlantic right whale,” Lovett said.

North Atlantic Right Whale aka Eubalaena Glacialis are big creatures, about the size of a school bus, and there are fewer than 350 of these animals left alive on the planet.

“The North Atlantic right whales, unfortunately, are endangered. They are suffering from multiple human related causes, and that includes ship strikes, entanglement in fishing rope or any type of line,” said Christy Hudak, a researcher with the Center for Coastal Studies in Massachusetts.

She explained right whales like to swim near the surface and they are incredibly friendly, mostly chasing their oily food around in the ocean. That is what puts these whales at risk.

“They’re focusing on that food resource and not what’s around them. So when they encounter a fishing line or any type of rope in the system, the water system, then their instinct is to roll. And with that rolling, they catch themselves up even more and tighten that rope around their body and become entangled in multiple ways,” Hudak said.

John Lovett is one of the people trying to fix that.

“Because we are trying to operate under whale safe conditions, we pin the kelp arrays very close to the bottom, to the ocean floor. So probably only about 2 to 3 feet off the bottom of the floor, and what that does is it sinks all the gear. So basically you don’t see anything as boats go over the top of it, whales theoretically could go over the top of it and it’s right down there near the ocean floor,” he said.

He’s working with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution to find out ways to help the kelp industry grow as fast as its crop without putting the whales at deadly risk.

The whales start their year down south around Georgia, where they give birth to baby calves.

Once new calves are born the whales swim north, coming into Cape Cod in the first half of the year, moving on once summer starts.

This is why lobstering is banned in those same months: to save these whales.

Researchers are hoping to take the weight off of lobstermen and their families, giving them a chance to work and make money in the months that whales come to Cape Cod.

“Timing is everything when it comes to kelp. You could see the difference between the lines we planted in January. You know, much more limited growth versus the ones in November,” Lovett said.

There is still room to grow, methods to be tested, but Lovett thinks if the kelp industry is going to start supplying plant matter and ocean-grown food to mainstream markets it has to start with the whales in mind.

The reason North Atlantic Right Whales are so undercovered in the news is that federal law prohibits anyone from getting closer than 500 yards to the endangered animals and you need a federal permit to even film these whales.