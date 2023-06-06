Poland condemns destruction of Dnipro dam

The Polish foreign ministry has condemned the blowing up of a dam on the River Dnipro in Russia-occupied Ukraine by Russian forces, and demanded harsher sanctions on Russia for its “barbarism.”

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian authorities reported that the Russians had blown up the dam during the night, although the Russian government has denied this.

The explosion also completely destroyed a hydro-electric power plant located on the dam, they added.

“The blowing up of the dam in Nova Kachovka on the Dnipro is another act of Russian barbarism in occupied parts of Ukraine,” the ministry wrote in a statement. “Poland will do its utmost for Russia to carry international consequences and for the perpetrators of this act to be punished.”

The ministry added that the dam’s destruction represented a serious threat to civilians in the area.