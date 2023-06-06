Supreme Court cancels discontinuation of Kamiński case

Poland's Supreme Court (SC) has annulled the suspension of the case of Mariusz Kaminski, the interior minister and a former head of the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau (CBA), despite him being pardoned by the president of a conviction.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

The case has now been referred to a district court for re-examination.

In March 2015, the Warsaw-Srodmiescie District Court sentenced in the first instance Kaminski and Maciej Wasik, the then deputy head of the CBA and now a deputy interior minister, to three years in prison for exceeding their powers and carrying out illegal activities.

But on November 16, 2015, President Duda pardoned the two, plus two others who were also convicted in the case, before the District Court had examined their appeals.

The Supreme Court has now annulled the discontinuation of the case and referred it for re-examination.

Judge Piotr Mirek, in an oral justification of Tuesday’s judgment, said: “The administration of justice in the Polish legal order is the exclusive domain of the common courts and the Supreme Court.”

He added that in the exercise of the administration of justice, the courts have the right to interpret the law, statutes and the constitution.

The annulment of the suspension appears to conflict with a Constitutional Tribunal ruling issued last Friday that said Duda was within his rights to pardon Kaminski and that the Supreme Court has no control over the president’s right to grant clemency.