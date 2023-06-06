Unemployment falls to 5.1 percent in May show ministry figures

Poland’s unemployment rate stood at 5.1 percent in May, down by 0.1 percentage points on the previous month and 0.3 percentage points down on May 2022, according to preliminary data from the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy.

According to the ministry’s figures, in April there were 803,600 registered unemployed people, which was down by 18,300, or 2.2 percent, from the previous month. Compared to the end of May 2022, the number of unemployed decreased by 46,600 people or by 5.5 percent.

The ministry also said that according to data from Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, Poland had the lowest unemployment rate in the EU, recording joblessness (calculated according to the definition adopted by Eurostat) at 2.7 percent, along with the Czech Republic, against an average for the bloc of 6 percent and 6.5 percent in the eurozone.