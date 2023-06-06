President Duda calls on Bucharest Nine to uniformly increase defense forces

Polish President Andrzej Duda, speaking on Tuesday at the inaugural session of the Bucharest Nine summit in Bratislava, spoke of a need to uniformly increase our defense forces and support Ukraine, as Russia continues to pose a threat to our security.

During the opening session, the president said that the NATO summit in Vilnius in July “will play a key role in strengthening security in our region”.

“There is no doubt that as the eastern flank of NATO we are affected by what is happening in Ukraine,” the president said. He pointed out that the situation in the region is also destabilized by what is currently happening in Belarus.

“We are dealing with hybrid attacks on our borders. Belarusian bases are being used to carry out attacks on Ukraine, and a decision has also been made that Russian nuclear weapons will be transported to Belarusian territory,” Duda added.

The President stressed that these are events which the states of the Bucharest Nine must respond to together. “We must do what we can to ensure that the security of NATO’s eastern flank and Ukraine is high on the political agenda of all NATO members,” he said.

Uniformly increase defense forces

“We must uniformly increase our defense capabilities. We need to modernize our armies, we need to implement the decisions taken at previous NATO summits. And we must do everything possible to make the Alliance’s presence in the region as large as possible,” Duda appealed.

“We also need to uniformly, coherently support Ukraine, because Russia continues to pose a threat to our security,” he went on to say.

“Our common priority should be to seek to increase our security, the security of our citizens. We also need to set a clear perspective for Ukraine to join our Alliance,” he stressed.

The President’s plans also include a meeting with representatives of companies affiliated to the Polish Business Club and honorary consuls of Poland in Slovakia.