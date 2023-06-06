Polish Foreign Ministry condemns Russia’s attack on Nova Kakhovka dam

Referring to the recent attack on the Nova Kakhovka dam, Poland’s Foreign Ministry “absolutely” condemned “another unprecedented act of Russian barbarism in the occupied territories of Ukraine” in a press release published on Tuesday.

Russians blow up dam in occupied city, Kherson at risk of flooding

Kyiv on Tuesday accused Russia of blowing up a dam and causing widespread flooding in southern Ukraine. About 80 settlements are at risk of…

see more

The ministry pointed out that the attack “is both a serious violation of basic norms of humanitarian law, environmental law and has the hallmarks of a war crime. The act poses a direct threat to the lives of civilians living on the banks of the Dnieper below the dam, as well as to the operation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and brings the prospect of an environmental disaster with unprecedented consequences on a regional scale, with repercussions for all of Europe.

“Poland will make every effort to ensure that Russia bears international responsibility and that the perpetrators of this criminal act are punished,” the ministry stated and added that Poland will push for further sanctions to be imposed on the Russian Federation.

International community condemns the attack

Hours after Kyiv accused Moscow of blowing up the Nova Kakhovka dam, Western politicians from all around the world condemned the destruction and emphasized the damage caused to the civilian population, infrastructure, and environment. Western officials assured Ukrainian authorities that they are ready to provide assistance in response to the floods.

One of the first to react was the President of the European Council Charles Michel. He pointed out that what Russia did constitutes a war crime, and the EU will hold Russia accountable.

“The destruction of civilian infrastructure clearly qualifies as a war crime – and we will hold Russia and its proxies accountable,” Michel wrote on social media.

Shocked by the unprecedented attack of the Nova Kakhovka dam.

The destruction of civilian infrastructure clearly qualifies as a war crime – and we will hold Russia and its proxies accountable.

— Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) June 6, 2023

The President of the European Parliament stressed that “this is an act against humanity. A war crime which we cannot leave unanswered. Today, more than ever, Ukraine needs our help.”

It is the children, women & men of Ukraine who will suffer the consequences of the terrible destruction of the #NovaKakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

This is an act against humanity. A war crime which we cannot leave unanswered.

Today, more than ever, Ukraine needs our help.

— Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) June 6, 2023

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya also pointed to the destruction of the dam as an act of terrorism and stressed that Russia will be brought to justice.

Shocked by the destruction of the Kakhovska Hydro Power Plant in #Ukraine. This is yet another act of terrorism by Russia against civilians. My thoughts are with all those affected by this horrible war crime. Those responsible must be brought to justice at the tribunal. pic.twitter.com/1SUOGLAtM4

— Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) June 6, 2023

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda emphasized that “the destruction of a major dam is a crime of war that directly threatens thousands of people.” He also stated that “Russia must be held accountable for it [the destruction of the dam].”

Today we witness an unprecedented Russian attack against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

The destruction of a major dam is a crime of war that directly threatens thousands of people. Russia must be held accountable for it. And 🇺🇦 must win this war to stay safe!

— Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) June 6, 2023

“The destruction of the Kakhovka dam today puts thousands of civilians at risk and causes severe environmental damage. This is an outrageous act, which demonstrates once again the brutality of Russia’s war in Ukraine,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

The destruction of the Kakhovka dam today puts thousands of civilians at risk and causes severe environmental damage.

This is an outrageous act, which demonstrates once again the brutality of #Russia’s war in #Ukraine.

— Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) June 6, 2023

Moldovan President Maia Sandu condemned the destruction of the dam and assured that she would provide necessary assistance in response to the floods.

I strongly condemn the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka Dam this morning.

Russia's targeting of critical infrastructure amounts to war crimes.

President @ZelenskyyUa, we stand ready to provide assistance in response to the floods and support efforts to mitigate the impact

— Maia Sandu (@sandumaiamd) June 6, 2023

In turn, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview that all he can say about the incident, with floods reaching the Zaphorozia nuclear power plant, is that Germany is “monitoring” the situation.

Nova Kakhovka dam explosion

A major Soviet-era dam in the Russian-controlled part of southern Ukraine was breached on Tuesday, unleashing floodwaters across the war zone in what Ukraine claims was an intentional attack by Russia.

The dam, 30 meters tall and 3.2 km long, was built in 1956 on the Dnipro River. It holds water equal to that in the Great Salt Lake in the U.S. state of Utah and also supplies water to Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, and to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is also under Russian control.