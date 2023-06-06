Trial of universal basic income proposed in U.K.

Think tank Autonomy is seeking financial support for a two year universal basic income (UBI) pilot scheme to observe the effect of a universal basic income in England.

Universal basic income entails the state paying all individuals a set salary regardless of their means.

Autonomy’s proposed scheme would see 30 participants to be paid GBP 1,600 per month with obligations and expectations placed on them.

Those in favour of such a scheme say that it would improve the clarity and efficiency of the welfare benefits system and help prevent poverty.

However, those opposed to a UBI are concerned about greater dependence on the state and people being lured in purely by the prospect of ‘free money’.

Furthermore there are concerns over the possible conditions governments would place on people receiving their payment, particularly when they no longer have a job. For example, if a person expressed views deemed unfavourable, authorities could theoretically withdraw their only form of income.

Those participating in the scheme will be drawn from central Jarrow, in north-east England, and East Finchley, in north London.

Autonomy has underlined that its intention is to “make the case for a national basic income and more comprehensive trials to fully understand the potential of a basic income in the U.K.”

“No one should ever be facing poverty, having to choose between heating and eating, in one of the wealthiest countries in the world,” said Cleo Goodman, co-founder of Basic Income Conversation, a programme run by the work-focused think tank.

Will Stronge, director of research at Autonomy, said: “All the evidence shows that [a UBI] would directly alleviate poverty and boost millions of people’s wellbeing: the potential benefits are just too large to ignore.”

The think tank has calculated that a budget of GBP 1.15m would be required to cover the costs of basic income payments over two years. Plus further costs of about GBP 500,000 for the scheme’s evaluation activities, admin, and community support teams.

Autonomy has stated that it expects funding would likely be provided by philanthropists, or via local or combined authorities.

Last year the Welsh Labour government unveiled a GBP 20m experiment providing universal basic income to young people leaving care.

Similar to Autonomy’s proposal it gives GBP 1,600 per month before tax to 500 care leavers. The project is currently ongoing, and the Welsh government has stated that results will be “thoroughly evaluated”.