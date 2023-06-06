Warsaw mayor opposes night-time alcohol sale ban

Marcin Obara/PAP

Rafal Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw, has said he is against a night-time ban on the retail sale of alcohol.

Two associations, The City is Ours and Agreement for Praga, have called for a ban on sales between 10pm and 6am, arguing it will improve security.

“I don’t agree with the ban on night-time alcohol sales, because this would bring more problems than advantages,” the mayor told broadcaster Polsat News on Tuesday. “We would again have an illegal trade in alcohol, just like in the communist era.”

Bans are in force in other major Polish cities, including Gdansk, Katowice, Wroclaw, Krakow and Poznan.