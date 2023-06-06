First sections of barrier at Polish-Russian border to be completed in July

The first sections of the electronic barrier on the border with Russia’s Kaliningrad region will be completed in July and the whole fence is expected to be ready in autumn, Błażej Poboży, Poland’s deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration, told TVP1 on Tuesday.



Electronic border barrier between Poland and Belarus ready: official

see more

Construction of the electronic barrier, equipped with cameras and motion sensors, has been underway since April. It will consist of 2,000 camera poles, 3,000 day-night and thermal cameras, 500 km of power and transmission cables, as well as 200 km of detection cables.

Poboży pointed out that whenever any “person approaches our [Polish] border, all detection devices and sensors will identify them.”

Last week, the Polish Border Guard reported that an electronic fence on Poland’s border with Belarus was completed and operational along 206 kilometers of the frontier.

In 2021, Poland experienced heightened migratory pressure on its border with Belarus with thousands of migrants trying to get into the country.

Warsaw placed the blame for this crisis on the Belarusian government, which it said was flying in Middle Eastern and African migrants on the false promise of easy access to the EU.