100 bodies unclaimed after train crash in India

Indian authorities made fervent appeals to families on Tuesday to help identify over 100 unclaimed bodies kept in hospitals and mortuaries after 275 people were killed in the country’s deadliest rail crash in over two decades.

The disaster struck on Friday, when a passenger train hit a stationary freight train, jumped the tracks, and hit another passenger train passing in the opposite direction near the district of Balasore in the eastern state of Odisha.



Till Monday evening, around 100 bodies were yet to be identified, a senior state health department official told Reuters.

Families of the victims of India’s worst rail disaster in two decades were on Sunday still struggling to reach the town where the disaster happened. The delays meant that many bodies remain unidentified and unclaimed, local officials and doctors said. https://t.co/hlBq6QIcQf

— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) June 4, 2023

Regulation difficulties

Bijay Kumar Mohapatra, health director of Odisha, said authorities were trying to source iced containers to help preserve the bodies.

Outdated railway system to blame: expert on India’s deadly train crash

see more

“Unless they are identified, a post-mortem cannot be done,” Mohapatra explained, adding that under Odisha state regulations no autopsy can be conducted on an unclaimed body until 96 hours have passed.



A detailed list was made of distinguishing features for each body, but relatives could first view photographs, however gruesome, to identify missing loved ones, a senior police official told Reuters.



Causes of the crash

A signal failure was the likely cause of the disaster, according to preliminary findings, which indicated the Coromandel Express, heading southbound to Chennai from Kolkata, moved off the main line and entered a loop track – a side track used to park trains – at 128 kph, crashing into the stationary freight train.



That crash caused the engine and the first four or five coaches of the Coromandel Express to jump the tracks, topple and hit the last two coaches of the Yeshwantpur-Howrah train heading in the opposite direction at 126 kph on the second main track.



Railway police filed a case of criminal negligence, without naming any suspects.