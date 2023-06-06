Germany to pay reparations if ruling party wins election says deputy FM

Speaking to PAP, Arkadiusz Mularczyk added that the general narrative on the history of World War II will get closer to that of Poland's, not Germany's.

Germany will pay war reparations to Poland if the government wins another term in office, a deputy foreign minister has claimed.

Poland goes to the polls in the autumn with the governing Law and Justice party looking to secure another four years in power.

Speaking to PAP, Arkadiusz Mularczyk added that the general narrative on the history of World War II will get closer to that of Poland’s, not Germany’s.

The deputy minister cited an opinion poll by the research company Social Changes for the right-wing political website wPolityce.pl, according to which 54 percent of respondents believe that Poland should continue in its efforts to obtain reparations from Germany.

“I am convinced that if we govern for another term, Germany will pay reparations to Poland, and the narrative about history will be closer to the narrative presented by Poland, not Germany,” he said.

The Polish government has launched a diplomatic campaign to drum up support for its campaign to get Germany to pay reparations for the massive level of damage Poland suffered at German hands during the Second World War.

On September 1, on the 83rd anniversary of the outbreak of the war, the government published a report on the losses suffered by Poland as a result of German aggression and occupation from 1939-1945, which put the financial damage at PLN 6 trillion (EUR 1.3 tln).