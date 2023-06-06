Poland, Israel discuss Russian invasion of Ukraine, security in Middle East

On a visit to Israel, Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Paweł Jabłoński discussed stopping Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and security in the Middle East with Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General Ronen Levi.

Jabłoński and Levi also discussed economic, cultural, and educational cooperation, as well as mutual support in external relations.

Following the consultations on Monday, they jointly commemorated Konstanty Rokicki, a Polish diplomat who, along with other members of the Ładoś Group, saved some 10,000 Jews from death by helping them obtain false passports from Paraguay and other Latin American countries.

“We are making sure that the Polish heroes – the Righteous Among the Nations – are known not only in Israel but all over the world,” Jabłoński wrote on Twitter.

Dzisiejsze 🇵🇱/🇮🇱 konsultacje polityczne z @RonenLeviMaoz w @IsraelMFA – kolejny krok do budowy naszej współpracy i sojuszu w ważnych sprawach. Powstrzymanie rosyjskiej agresji na Ukrainę, bezpieczeństwo na Bliskim Wschodzie, współpraca gospodarcza, kulturalna i edukacyjna, a… pic.twitter.com/JpfsxAvtl5

— 🇵🇱 Paweł Jabłoński (@paweljablonski_) June 5, 2023

The deputy minister thanked Ron Levi “for a very fruitful session of political consultations today – and for honoring Polish diplomat Konstanty Rokicki, Righteous Among the Nations.”