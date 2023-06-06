Polish iconic ‘Maluch’ celebrates its 50th birthday

On June 6, 1973, the very first batch of the iconic Polish Fiat 126p, initially from Italian parts, rolled off the production lines of the factory in Bielsko-Biała, southern Poland.



Even though it had been already produced in Italy for several months, it was Poland that supplied another twenty-seven years delivering over 3,385,000 of these unusually popular vehicles.

The official production launched on July 22, 1973, in two factories in Bielsko-Biała. Two years later, the output was extended by one more factory in the southern city of Tychy.

For many years, Fiat 126p was the most desired car in communist Poland, although there wasn’t too much of a choice. As opposed to its elitist and expensive predecessor, Fiat 125p, also produced in Poland, the new model was meant to be more accessible and affordable.

However, it wasn’t cheap. At the onset of its production, its price was the equivalent of twenty average salaries.

The “average man” car acquired scores of nicknames throughout the years, such as “Little Fiat” – as opposed to the larger predecessor – and “the little one” (Maluch). The latter became so deeply rooted in public awareness that it eventually became a part of the car’s official name.

My first car was Fiat 126p!

I was 18 and my car was 24 years old! Build in 1974, first ever Polish ‘maluch’ was build in 1973!

Two months later, I’ve cut the roof and made it convertible… because I always wanted my things to be different 😀

What was your first car? pic.twitter.com/IYJpBm4nMB

— Damian Wawrzyniak 👨‍🍳 (@ChefConsultant) June 6, 2023

The automobile was characterized by its simplicity. Its distinguishing feature was an engine hidden at the back and a trunk in the front. Its maximum speed was 105 km (65 miles) per hour and the car consumed five liters of gasoline per 100 km (62 miles). Given the scarcity of gasoline behind the Iron Curtain, this was a considerable advantage.

The 126p underwent numerous alterations and modernizations throughout the years, including engine improvements. In 2000, the last “Maluch” rolled off a Polish assembly line.

These days, they are rather a rarity on Polish roads. However, dedicated groups of amateurs make an effort to commemorate its heritage. Each year, fans of Fiat 126 organize parades and rallies, also frequented by foreigners charmed by this unique car.





Photos: PAP/Zbigniew Meissner