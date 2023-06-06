Actors vote to authorize strike, seek better negotiating position

Hollywood’s actors’ union, the SAG-AFTRA, announced on Monday that their members authorized a possible strike if contract talks break out. The move would help the union negotiate higher pay and turn up the heat on major film and television studios already grappling with a work stoppage by writers.

SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 actors, said 97.91% of the votes that were cast supported a strike authorization. Talks between the actors union and major studios are scheduled to start on Wednesday.

Actors’ new deal

In their negotiations, actors will seek higher pay and safeguards against the unauthorized use of their images through artificial intelligence. Their current deal expires on June 30.

In a letter to members urging them to vote in favor of a strike authorization, SAG-AFTRA leaders said the industry had changed dramatically with the rise of streaming television and the emergence of new technology such as generative AI.

“We have fully entered a digital and streaming entertainment industry, and that demands a contract that is relevant to the new business model,” the letter said.

Writers Guild of America strike

The month-long strike by more than 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has disrupted production of late-night shows and shut down high-profile projects including a new season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and a “Game of Thrones” spinoff for Warner Bros Discovery’s HBO.

An actors’ strike would lead to a broader shutdown and increase pressure on studios that need programming to feed their streaming services and the fall TV broadcast schedule.

Over the weekend, the studios likely averted another work stoppage by reaching a tentative deal with the Directors Guild of America (DGA). That pact will take effect if DGA members vote to ratify it.