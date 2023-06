Pro-Ukrainian partisans from Russia have been conducting guerilla operations near the Russian border with Ukraine, proving to be a resilient military force on the battlefield, able to hold some small territories for 24 hours. Meanwhile, Russian civilians opposing the war are being harshly dealt with by Russian services. To discuss the Russian opposition TVP World invited Sascha Ostanina, Policy Fellow, EU Foreign and Security Policy, from the Jacques Delors Centre Hertie School.