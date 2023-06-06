Russians blow up dam in occupied city, Kherson at risk of flooding

Kyiv on Tuesday accused Russia of blowing up a dam and causing widespread flooding in southern Ukraine. About 80 settlements are at risk of flooding, and many of them have already begun evacuating their residents.



Unverified videos on social media showed intense explosions around the Soviet-era Nova Kakhovka dam in the occupied Kherson region and water surging through.

The dam, 30 meters (yards) tall and 3.2 km (2 miles) long, was built in 1956 on the Dnipro River. It holds water equal to that in the Great Salt Lake in the U.S. state of Utah and also supplies water to Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, and to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is also under Russian control.

“The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they [Russians] must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

Russian terrorists. The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land. Not a single meter should be left to them, because they use every meter for terror. It’s only… pic.twitter.com/ErBog1gRhH

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 6, 2023

“The scale of the destruction, the speed and volumes of water, and the likely areas of inundation are being clarified,” the Ukrainian military said on Facebook.

There was no “critical danger” to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia facility – Europe’s largest nuclear plant – Russia’s TASS state agency cited a Moscow-backed official in the Zaporizhzhia region as saying.

The Russian-installed head of the Kherson region said evacuation near the dam has begun and that water would reach critical levels within five hours.

Zelenskyy will hold an emergency meeting over the Nova Kakhova dam blast in southern Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, announced on Twitter.