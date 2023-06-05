World News 05.06

In Russia, over 100 people have been arrested at protests held in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny on his 47th birthday; the Ukrainian counteroffensive looms, as explosions are reported in Russia; and a new poll shows growing support for the far-right in Germany. This and much more in Monday’s edition of World News

More than a hundred people have been detained in Russia after voicing their opposition to the war in Ukraine. Is the Russian opposition able to organize any protests on a larger scale or has the Kremiln’s crackdown proved successful? TVP World invited, Sascha E. Ostanina, policy fellow and EU Foreign and Security Policy expert at the Hertie School’s Jacques Delors Center.