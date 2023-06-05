Eastern Express 05.06

During the recent European Political Community summit in Moldova, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took the opportunity to reiterate the call for NATO membership for Ukraine. While the ongoing Russian invasion remains a major stumbling block, Kyiv is already looking toward the future. One in which the threat of aggression from Moscow will not be constantly hanging above Ukraine like the proverbial sword of Damocles. With the Vilnius summit approaching fast, can NATO produce a meaningful road map for Ukraine to both reassure the authorities in Kyiv and send a strong signal toward the Kremlin? TVP World prepared a report and invited Rikard Jozwiak, Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty journalist, to shed more light on the issue.