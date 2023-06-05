Erdoğan appoints spokesperson Kalın as Turkish intelligence chief

In a significant reshuffle of the Turkish administration, President Tayyip Erdoğan has promoted his spokesperson and trusted confidant, Ibrahim Kalın, to the position of chief of the National Intelligence Agency (MIT), according to the presidential communications office. Kalın succeeds Hakan Fidan, the intelligence chief since 2010, who has now taken on the role of foreign minister.

Known for his close association with the President, Kalın has been fulfilling the role of Erdoğan’s spokesperson and foreign policy advisor since 2014. In his new role as intelligence chief, it is expected that he will continue to shape the country’s international relations and domestic policies.

Educated at George Washington University, Kalın holds a Ph.D. in Islamic studies, reflecting an academic depth to his career in politics. He is also a founding member of SETA, a pro-government think tank based in Turkey’s capital, Ankara, reinforcing his long-standing ties to the Erdoğan administration.

This appointment follows a series of diplomatic efforts led by Kalın, cementing his influence over Turkey’s foreign policy. As he steps into the role of intelligence chief, both national and international observers will be keen to see how his influence shapes the future direction of Turkish intelligence and its overall foreign policy.