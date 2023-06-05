This episode of the program covers how the Free Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps took prisoners on their raids into the Belgorod region and then reached out to the Governor of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, with an offer to meet at an Orthodox church for a conversation.
Break the Fake 05.06
