Chinese dissident artist Badiucao’s works to be presented in Warsaw

The thought-provoking artwork of Chinese artist and activist Badiucao has garnered a lot of attention on social media platforms. His works provide a critique of ideological control by political authorities in China and elsewhere by skilfully incorporating the visual language of communist propaganda.



Badiucao’s online campaigns, research projects, and calls to action resonate with his offline work, which includes painting, drawing, and captivating visual and sound installations showcased in the exhibition “Tell China’s Story Well”.

Unveiling China’s true story



The Ujazdowski Castle Centre for Contemporary Art in Warsaw will host an exhibition by Badiucao beginning on June 16 that takes its name from a public diplomacy initiative introduced by Chinese President Xi in 2013. This strategy encouraged state media and quasi-private entities to promote official Chinese viewpoints in order to increase the country’s international clout.

Badiucao’s art, on the other hand, tells a different story, shedding light on ongoing human rights violations, manipulation of historical events such as the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, censorship during the Covid-19 pandemic, cultural assimilation of the Uyghur minority, protests against government policies in Hong Kong, and concerns about China’s relationship with Russia in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The battle against censorship



Badiucao’s artistic journey has not been without challenges. His first solo exhibition, originally scheduled to take place in Hong Kong in 2018, was abruptly canceled due to threats against the artist and his family. However, this setback did not deter him. Eventually, the exhibition found a home at Fondazione Brescia Musei in Italy in the autumn of 2021.

The online and offline connection



Badiucao’s art extends beyond the digital realm. In addition to his online campaigns, he engages in offline artistic endeavors such as painting, drawing, and creating immersive visual and sound installations.

These physical manifestations of his creativity further amplify his message and provide a multi-dimensional experience for viewers. Exhibitions like the “Tell China’s Story Well” showcase the depth and breadth of his talent, combining various mediums to create a captivating and thought-provoking experience.