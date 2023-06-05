In Monday’s episode, our host David Kennedy started the program with our main
story covering Poland being a member of the European Union for 19 years now. How much has the country changed since May 1, 2004? To shed more light on the issue, we were joined by Jadwiga Emilewicz, former Under Secretary of State at Poland’s Ministry of Development, recently appointed Special Government Representative for Polish-Ukrainian Cooperation on Development.
Business Arena 05.06
