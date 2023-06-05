This episode of the program covers the 3rd Assault Group of the Polish Volunteer Corps currently seeing combat in the Zaporizhzhya region. The following footage includes some trench warfare but also reveals a rather unusual way of finding directions if your GPS happens to be out of commission.
Military Mind 05.06
